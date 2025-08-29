Cincinnati Legends Travis, Jason Kelce Arrive At Bearcats Football Game Against Nebraska
CINCINNATI — Bearcats legends Travis and Jason Kelce rolled into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to cheer on Cincinnati against Nebraska in the opening game of the 2025 season for both teams.
Travis is basking in the glow of his recent engagement to Taylor Swift, while Jason is gearing up for coverage of another NFL season.
Cincinnati is ready to put on a show in front of the duo as kickoff approaches in Kansas City, home to Travis's Chiefs.
"We're excited about playing somebody," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "When you've been practicing against each other for this long, you’re ready to see a different color jersey. Although it’s the same jersey color that we are used to. Anytime you open up the season with a team like Nebraska, a team on the verge of being a top 25 team, you have to bring your best game. Certainly, everybody has to be in mid-season form when you're playing this game. I think coming out of camp, we're healthy. As healthy as we’ve probably ever been coming out of camp.
"I think Aaron Himmler and Coach Niko [Palazeti] did a great job this summer, and when we were heading into camp, being very intentional with our guys, their health, and how we set practice schedules throughout camp to get our guys to this point."
Check out the Kelces on site below, plus, an appearance from Swift:
