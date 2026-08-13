Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats managed the nation’s 110th-best defense in the FBS, allowing 423.6 yards per game, which included 450+ yards allowed in three of their last four regular-season games.

This prompted a reset of the defense, starting with the addition of new defensive coordinator Nate Woody, followed by an overhaul via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Of the 22 transfers Cincinnati reeled in, 12 of them come on the defensive side of the ball.

However, Cincinnati linebacker Jonathan Thompson is not fazed by the perception that is surrounding the team. Cincinnati has one of the tougher schedules in the Big 12 and has closed each of the past two seasons with five-game losing streaks.

“I don't think we really worry too much about the noise because we always believe in each other. We work so hard that we feel like we're just going to pay off regardless of what people say, regardless of who we play,” opened Thompson to the media earlier this month.

The Bearcats are entering a crucial fourth year under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Not only is UC set to field a roster leveled by the portal, but they will also be taking on what is perceived as one of the Big 12’s strongest schedules, facing the likes of Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Utah and BYU, just to name a few.

“Having a harder schedule is amazing. Because you get to go against good teams every weekend. You get to prove yourself, so I don't think we use that as bulletin board material. We're just motivated in general,” Thompson concluded.

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index metric, the Bearcats will be playing the sixth-hardest schedule in the Big 12 and 49th-hardest in the FBS.

Thompson Will Have To Play A Key Part In Repairing Cincinnati’s Defense

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) runs the ball as Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jonathan Thompson (22) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While replacing the likes of Bearcats superstar Jake Golday is a tall task, Thompson ended last season second on the team in tackles (74), leading the program with 8.5 tackles for loss.

Thompson also sits as one of 21 fifth-year players on the roster and is one of nine on the defensive side of the ball alongside edge rushers Thomas Johnson, Drew Logan and Jaylon White-McClain; cornerbacks Jacob Finley and KK Meier; safeties MJ Cannon and Jasper Beeler; linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. and defensive lineman Cam Roetherford.

Heading into his final season with the program, Thompson has tallied 154 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Thompson’s full media availability can be found below.

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