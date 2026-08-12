'Going To Make Plays For Us' - Pair of Cincinnati Walk Ons Turning Heads During 2026 Fall Camp

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and highlighted a couple of walk-on players who could have a big impact for Cincinnati football this coming fall.

The program would love to see names like linebacker George Leibold and tight end Lyviel Waters pop up as key contributors in game action next month.

"I've always been a part of programs that embrace the walk-on player, and I think if you're known for that, then these kids that walk on, they think they got a chance, and they're going to keep putting the work in," Satterfield said. "Like George is another linebacker. Like, he's one of the most respected players on our team. I mean, so these guys, they get treated just like everybody else. I think they appreciate that, and then they give all they can do for the team. And guys, they'll make plays for us this year. I mean, there's no question about it.

"They're going to make plays for us. You're going to look in this stat book, and they're going to make a big play, and you know. And I think I'm proud of those guys because, man, they don't get anything. They don't get, you know, all these guys in an era of guys getting paid. They don't even have a scholarship, you know. So I'm proud of those guys, and they got so much respect for this team right here. And so anything good happens to those guys, man, our guys go crazy for them."

Waters has stood out to me at multiple points this offseason.

He's made some nice catches in camp and could be the next man up behind rising starting tight end Gavin Grover.

Having two weapons at that position would offer Cincinnati some nice versatility. The junior played in games against Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern State last season.

"He keeps making plays," Satterfield said about Waters. "I guarantee you, this fall he'll be making plays for us at some point in time. You'll look up and see that he'll be running down the field on the big-time plays. So we got a lot of confidence in him, you know, and so he'll just keep working with him. I think those guys, they're so resilient."

Cincinnati is back in action today before an off day on Thursday.

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