Rising Bearcats CB Kenny Worthy and More Dive Into Latest 2026 Training Camp Session

The Bearcats football team wrapped up their fourth practice of fall camp on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati is trying to fit all their new pieces in the right spots and build the right tendencies for the 2026 season, which has a tough gauntlet laid out for them.

One of the top breakout players of training camp so far has been Washington State transfer cornerback Kenny Worthy.

He's making a definitive case to be Cincinnati's top cover man at 6-foot, 188 pounds.

"The spring I was just more getting comfortable still, just trying to learn the playbook, just trying to learn my teammates first and foremost because that's one thing we preach on a lot," Worthy said about his focus. "It's just to know your teammates and know everyone around you. In the spring, I was really focused on that, and now I feel more comfortable in the playbook, more comfortable in the scheme, and just really in my role on the team. So now I know my role on the team. So now it's just allowing me to play with freedom, to play hard as I can."

Kenny Picks

Cincinnati Bearcats Cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) defends as Cincinnati Bearcats Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis (18) makes a catch during the Cincinnati Bearcats football practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The junior has intercepted three team-drill passes so far for a defense that picked off only two passes last season (the lowest total nationally). If/when he does pick off a pass in the next few months, it'll be his first career INT.

"I got an internal clock in my head," Worthy said about knowing when to gamble on an interception chance. "Just more of a feel thing. But it's also about eyes off the break. If you drive two, three hard steps to the man, and you see it, you see it, you see it. When you see it, you go. So that's just pretty much all it is.

"That's one thing I focused on this summer was really trying to catch more picks this year. My emphasis is on picks and just making plays. So this summer I was training with a ball. Every break I did, every drill I did had a ball, and it wasn't just a college ball; it was an NFL ball. My trainer, Sweet Feet, back in Arizona, does training with an NFL ball, so it's bigger. So you've got to squeeze it more. You start to catch, and it doesn't have the lines. It's harder to track. So then when they throw this ball here, it's popping up big, and it feels small in my hands, so it's easy."

Check out more from Worthy, linebacker Jonathan Thompson and wide receiver JV Gibson below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk