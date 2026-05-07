Cincinnati Schedules Home-And-Home Contests With Michigan State
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Minutes ago, the Cincinnati Bearcats announced a home-and-home series with Big Ten school Michigan State.
The series is meant to start in 2030 and conclude in 2031, with the Bearcats hosting the first of the two matchups on Sept. 14, 2030. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the news.
History Between The Two Sides
UC and the Spartans have only met twice in their history, with the latest matchup dating all the way back to 1946, when the Bearcats took down MSU in an 18-7 road win.
Both teams have experienced a series of stop-and-start seasons over the last five years, leaving both fan bases underwhelmed with the progress on the gridiron. The Spartans recently let go of former head coach Jonathan Smith after a 9-15 two-year stint, for him to be replaced by former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati faithful have not quite thrown in the towel on Scott Satterfield, a 15-22 record over three seasons—including a 7-1 start to last season, only to finish in a 7-6 campaign—has lowered the mood.
Renewed Hopes For UC
"If you love Bearcats football, you need to be in Nippert Stadium in the fall, especially the month of September, we're gonna be playing here, all four games will be in the city, so plan on being there," Satterfield said after the 2026 Spring Showcase. "It's gonna be a more exciting brand of football."
Cincinnati rang in the No. 38 2026 transfer class according to 247Sports, with 28 newcomers joining the program.
Overall, the Bearcats have the No. 57 incoming freshman class spearheaded by defensive linemanLance Dawson.
"I think, particularly defensively, get after the quarterback a lot more, an aggressive style of play. I feel like offensively, man, we're pleased where we are at," Satterfield continued. "Offensively, we got a lot of weapons, a lot of new faces, but the offensive line is really coming on strong, which helps make the quarterback room play at a high level. So yeah, come out and see us and support your team. We got a tough schedule, and we need all the help we can get, for sure."
Check out Cincinnati's upcoming non-conference slate in 2027 and beyond:
2027 - @ Boston College, West Georgia, Missouri St.
2028 - Boise State, Eastern Michigan
2029 - @ Boise State
2030 - Michigan State
2031 - @ Michigan State
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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10