Minutes ago, the Cincinnati Bearcats announced a home-and-home series with Big Ten school Michigan State.

The series is meant to start in 2030 and conclude in 2031, with the Bearcats hosting the first of the two matchups on Sept. 14, 2030. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the news.

Source: Cincinnati and Michigan State have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 schedules. The series includes a Sept. 14, 2030 game against in Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium and a return trip to East Lansing Sept. 13, 2031. pic.twitter.com/Ye3cD6GkUb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 7, 2026

History Between The Two Sides

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield reacts during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

UC and the Spartans have only met twice in their history, with the latest matchup dating all the way back to 1946, when the Bearcats took down MSU in an 18-7 road win.

Both teams have experienced a series of stop-and-start seasons over the last five years, leaving both fan bases underwhelmed with the progress on the gridiron. The Spartans recently let go of former head coach Jonathan Smith after a 9-15 two-year stint, for him to be replaced by former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati faithful have not quite thrown in the towel on Scott Satterfield, a 15-22 record over three seasons—including a 7-1 start to last season, only to finish in a 7-6 campaign—has lowered the mood.

Renewed Hopes For UC

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) throws a pass during the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"If you love Bearcats football, you need to be in Nippert Stadium in the fall, especially the month of September, we're gonna be playing here, all four games will be in the city, so plan on being there," Satterfield said after the 2026 Spring Showcase. "It's gonna be a more exciting brand of football."

Cincinnati rang in the No. 38 2026 transfer class according to 247Sports, with 28 newcomers joining the program.

Overall, the Bearcats have the No. 57 incoming freshman class spearheaded by defensive linemanLance Dawson.

"I think, particularly defensively, get after the quarterback a lot more, an aggressive style of play. I feel like offensively, man, we're pleased where we are at," Satterfield continued. "Offensively, we got a lot of weapons, a lot of new faces, but the offensive line is really coming on strong, which helps make the quarterback room play at a high level. So yeah, come out and see us and support your team. We got a tough schedule, and we need all the help we can get, for sure."

Check out Cincinnati's upcoming non-conference slate in 2027 and beyond:

2027 - @ Boston College, West Georgia, Missouri St.

2028 - Boise State, Eastern Michigan

2029 - @ Boise State

2030 - Michigan State

2031 - @ Michigan State

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