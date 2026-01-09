CINCINNATI — The transfer barrage kept humming from the Bearcats football team on Thursday night with arguably the program's top addition yet this portal.

Kent State transfer running back/wide receiver Cade Wolford committed to Cincinnati. The four-star transfer had 509 yards receiving and seven TDs on 26.8 yards per catch this year.

Hs is 247Sports's No. 120 overall player in the portal (32nd-best wide receiver) and also added 12 carries for 96 yards and one score across 220 offensive snaps (80.3 Pro Football Focus grade). The 5-10, 190-pound multi-use option is more of a receiver than a running back, logging snaps all over.

All in all, he had 30 in the backfield, 165 in the slot, and 24 out wide as a freshman in the Mid-American Conference. UC is building out a basically all-new wide receiver unit, and Wolford may be the most dynamic piece of the offense next season.

He is from Jackson High School in Southeast Ohio and is sticking in the Buckeye State. Scott Satterfield is executing what he described after last week's Liberty Bowl loss to Navy.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Wolford joins South Dakota transfer Larenzo Fenner in the Bearcats' pass-catching arsenal.

2025 Highlights



❗️Slot/RB (5’10” 195 lbs)

❗️3 years of eligibility left

❗️ALL MAC WR



Proverbs 12:27

“The lazy do not roast any game, but the diligent feed on the riches of the hunt.” pic.twitter.com/3zmamcSkYB — Cade Wolford (@cade_wolford) December 16, 2025

