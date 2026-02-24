Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Three-Star 2027 Running Back

CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time as Cincinnati Bearcats Football gets ready for spring practice to fire up in a few weeks. There are plenty of offers to get to, starting with three-star 2027 running back Asa Barnes out of Westview (Tennessee).

According to 247Sports, Barnes is the 449th-ranked player nationally and the 49th-ranked running back.

He holds 12 offers from schools like Kentucky and Tennessee as of this writing at 6-foot, 190 pounds.

Check out his highlights here.

UC also offered unranked 2027 Greenwood (Mississippi) linebacker Frederrick Ford.

He is not ranked on a major service and holds six offers from schools like Tulane and Louisiana Tech at 6-5, 190 pounds.

We roll to an unranked offer for 2027 offensive lineman Dylan Mota out of St. Patrick (Illinois).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds five other offers from schools like Boston College and Northwestern at 6-8, 280 pounds.

Check out his highlights here.

Another unranked offer went out to 2027 North Gwinnett (Georgia) offensive lineman Joshua Jones.

He is not ranked on a major service and holds four other offers from schools like App State and Georgia State.

Check out his highlights here.

The offer train rolled to unranked 2027 Creekside (Georgia) defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

He is not ranked on major services and holds 21 offers from schools like Purdue and Colorado, standing at 6-1, 280 pounds.

Check out his highlights here.

The interests continue with an offer for 2027 edge rusher Adekunbi Adetayo out of Malcolm X Shabazz (New Jersey).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds 13 offers from schools like Wake Forest and West Virginia at 6-3, 230 pounds.

Check out his highlights here.

We close with an offer for edge rusher Dallas Ward out of McIntosh (Georgia).

He is not ranked on a major service at 6-3, 235 pounds, but holds five offers from schools like UMass and Georgia State.

Check out his highlights here.

