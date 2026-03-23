Electric Playmaker Considered Bearcats Biggest Offseason Addition

The Cincinnati Bearcats are in the midst of early preparations for Scott Satterfield’s fourth season at the helm.

While last year saw the Big 12 side race to a 7-1 start pushing them all the way up to No. 17 in the country, yet a six-game slide to end the season wrecked the enthusiastic start.

Since then, the Bearcats have undergone a major roster reshuffling, with 23 players leaving the program through the portal and 22 entering the same way.

While trying to pick out an expected playmaker with spring practice just getting underway feels trivial, ESPN’s Bill Tucker took on the tall task of doing so, and his prediction should be an exciting sight for Cincy fans.

Malachi Henry is set to lead the way for Cincinnati's 2026 offensive production

Sep 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; An end zone pylon bears the Cincinnati Bearcats and Big 12 conference logos in the first quarter of a game between the Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-Imagn Images | Sam Greene-Imagn Images

Tucker called the Central Arkansas transfer a “High-target, go‑to perimeter option with true big‑play ability.”

Last season, Henry notched an impressive 10 touchdowns on 69 receptions and nearly 900 yards for the three-win FCS side. The 6-foot-1 wideout posted an impressive four games with 100+ yards, and in each of those, Henry finished with at least one touchdown.

A much-needed depth reset for the Bearcats

Following last season’s paltry ending, Cincy lost four receivers to the portal in Dakarai Anderson, Caleb Goodie, Barry Jackson Jr., and Noah Jennings. Combine that with Cyrus Allen and Jeff Caldwell’s respective exits, and the need for an immediate playmaker grows exponentially.

“Expect the Bearcats to utilize him on intermediate digs and outs, deep crossers, go routes and back‑shoulder fades, plus key third‑down and inside‑the‑20 targets,” Tucker wrote.

Last season, Cincinnati’s passing attack ranked 70th in total passing yards per game with just 220.3 yards per game.

“His feel for zone coverage and ability to separate late in routes should help stabilize the passing game while the rest of the receiver room settles,” Tucker wrote.

Above any stat line, Henry will also offer surefire hands to a quarterback room currently under repair.

With former star QB Brendan Sorsby leaving the program to join Texas Tech, there are questions over who will take the reins at the start of next season. According to Tucker, Georgia Southern transfer JC French is the early frontrunner, but French has only had two years of valuable Sun Belt experience, meaning Henry is bound to be one of the earliest reads, whether the junior French or redshirt senior, and Penn transfer Liam O'Brien is given the starting job.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj, Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l, YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk