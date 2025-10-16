Evan Tengesdahl Staying Focused Amidst No. 1 Guard Grade In Nation At Midseason
CINCINNATI — Evan Tengesdahl has stuck to the process and is now thriving as the Bearcats' left guard this season. The redshirt sophomore has weathered some rough team times with the program to now lead one of the best offensive lines in the country with his strong play.
Tengesdahl is currently tied as the No. 1-rated guard in the country on Pro Football Focus (minimum 100 snaps played) with an 82.1 mark.
He got asked about that plenty this week, putting little stock into a midseason number. What really matters to him is how his offensive line coaches grade his play.
"They grade us. They watch all the film," Tengeesdahl told me on Tuesday. "They grade us on technique, our job, whether we gave up pressures, missed assignments, knockdowns. So they give us a percentage on whether we won or lost our job, and then if it was the correct technique of what they wanted. So we kind of get graded pretty harshly from them, and that's kind of what I care about the most, not really so much PFF."
Cincinnati's offensive line as a whole is among the top candidates for the 2025 Joe Moore Award, and Tengesdahl is a huge reason why, allowing just four QB pressures all season and no sacks attributed to him so far.
Check out our full in-depth conversation below on his journey to this point:
