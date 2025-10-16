Cincinnati Bearcats Football Gets Multiple Midseason Recognitions Amidst 5-1 Start
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got another pair of midseason award watchlist notches on the belt this week. UC head coach Scott Satterfield is on the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year watchlist, and the offensive line made it onto the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll.
The Bryant Award goes to the nation's top head coach and the Moore Award goes to the nation's best offensive line.
It's another round of recognition for the job UC has done, starting 5-1 this season and cracking the AP Top 25 poll.
“It goes back to how we prepare, our mindset," Satterfield said about his team this week. "We have something to prove every time we go on the field. You always finish your last game, your last play. What we did in the past does not matter this week; it has nothing to do with this week. We have to stay in the moment, and we have to focus as much as we can and practice as hard as we can at practice today.
"This needs to be our best Tuesday. If you're our players, we have to remind them every single time, every time we go on the field, you've got something to prove, and our guys have a great job with that. Good news about our team is with guys like Gavin Gerhardt, Dontay Corleone, Joe Royer, the guys that have been around here are great leaders, and they don't let us slip."
Next up is Oklahoma State on the road this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
