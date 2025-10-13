Former Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star, Color Commentator Dies
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats community has heavy hearts this week, amidst news that former UC wide receiver and longtime football color commentator Jim Kelly Jr. has passed away following a battle with cancer.
Kelly had just taken some time away from the booth this season to focus on his fight. He had been in the booth every season since 1995 and led the Bearcats in receiving for three straight seasons from 1973 to 1975.
He was wildly beloved by Bearcats fans and got inducted into the James P. Kelly UC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. His dad has the Hall of Fame named for him.
"It feels really good, and if he was alive, it would mean a lot to him," Kelly said in an article published in 2017 ahead of his induction. "I just want it to be seen as deserved. That's been the hardest thing for me to deal with. I was a good football player, not a great football player. Since my dad passed away, I've been on this (selection) committee. I've seen the football players' names that have been brought up to this, and it's amazing the great players that have come through this program, particularly in the last 20 years. And even back before me and during my period, there are guys on that list who were just incredible football players that are never going to make this honor."
Kelly marks the second loss in a rough stretch for the program following the death of freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly this spring.
Our hearts at Cincinnati Bearcats on SI go out to both families in full force as they navigate difficult times.
Cincinnati will likely honor Jim Kelly at the next home game on Oct. 25 against Baylor.
