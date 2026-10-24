The Cincinnati Bearcats shocked the college football on Saturday when they upset the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders 37-24. Cincinnati dominated the game, grabbing the lead in the second quarter and never looking back.

Cincinnati is 5-2 on the season. This is the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era. It comes at the perfect time for a Bearcats team that had a disappointing loss last week. They needed a victory to regain some of the equity with the fan base they lost last week when they fell to West Virginia.

Saturday's win over Texas Tech does that and then some. Here are our instant takeaways from the Bearcats upset victory over the Red Raiders:

JC French IV

Oct 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) runs with the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JC French IV was dominant for the Bearcats, throwing for three touchdowns in the second quarter to give Cincinnati a 24-6 halftime lead.

The Bearcats star quarterback completed 19-of-29 passes for 172 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. His first interception was called back for targeting, but the officials overturned the call early in the third quarter.

French also made some big throws in the second half to keep the pressure on a desperate Red Raiders team that was clearly shaken by what happened in the second quarter.

French also ran for 46 yards.

Spread It Around

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Malachi Henry (9) catches a touchdown pass as Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) guards him in the second quarter of the Big 12 game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four different Bearcats caught touchdowns from French. First it was Cole Tabb. Then it was Malachi Henry's turn. After that, Lyviel Waters got it on the fun. Larenzo Fenner essentially put the game away in the third quarter with a touchdown that gave Cincinnati a commanding 31-15 lead.

This was a complete team effort for Satterfield's Bearcats. Everyone got in the mix.

That includes the rushing attack. Tabb ran for a career-high 173 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that was the cherry on top of the upset sundae.

Defense Steps Up

Cincinnati Bearcats edge rusher Patrick Bauer (10) sacks Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) in the second quarter of the Big 12 game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats defense was dominant on Saturday. They only allowed six first half points and held Texas Tech to four field goals when the outcome of the game was still hanging in the balance. The Red Raiders missed a field goal in the third quarter following an interception. The Bearcats forced three turnovers on the day.

Standings

They improve to 2-2 in Big 12 play. Meanwhile, Texas Tech falls to 3-1 in the Big 12 and 6-1 overall.

Up Next

The Bearcats will try to make it 2-straight wins over ranked opponents. No. 10 Utah comes to town on Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is at 3:45 pm ET at Nippert Stadium.