At some point, the Cincinnati Bearcats have to ask themselves whether being average is good enough. For a program that was competing in the College Football Playoff just a few years ago, the answer should be pretty obvious.

Scott Satterfield wasn't a complete disaster at Cincinnati, but he didn't exactly given fans much reason to believe he's the guy who can turn this program into a consistent winner in the Big 12, either.

Satterfield has pointed to a lack of talent and the need for more financial resources to compete. And quite frankly, he's probably right about both.

But isn't that part of his job?

College football has changed. Coaches have to recruit, develop players, raise money and find ways to overcome whatever disadvantages their programs face. Cincinnati probably isn't going to outspend the biggest programs in the Big 12, but that doesn't mean the Bearcats should accept losing to them.

At some point, the excuses have to stop.

There's one candidate I'd put at the very top of this new coaching list: G.J. Kinne.

Why G.J. Kinne Makes So Much Sense for Cincinnati

Texas State Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne walks on the sidelines during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Kinne has accomplished at Texas State has been impressive, especially when you consider where that program was before he arrived.

Texas State hadn't produced a winning season in nine years. In Kinne's first season in 2023, the Bobcats went 8-5, defeated Baylor on the road and won the first bowl game in program history.

They followed that up with another eight-win season in 2024 and a third consecutive bowl victory in 2025.

Through 10 games in 2026, Kinne has a 29-20 record at Texas State, and the Bobcats have already secured bowl eligibility for the fourth consecutive season. Before arriving at Texas State, he went 12-2 at Incarnate Word and reached the FCS semifinals.

That's a pretty impressive track record for a 37-year-old coach.

But it's not just the wins that make Kinne intriguing.

He's an offensive-minded coach who has consistently found ways to get production out of his players. His Incarnate Word offense averaged an incredible 51.5 points and 581.2 yards per game in 2022.

He also understands how to use the transfer portal. In his first offseason at Texas State, Kinne brought in 53 scholarship newcomers and immediately turned one of the worst programs in the country into a winner.

Now, there are certainly concerns. His defenses haven't always been great, and coaching in the Big 12 would be a significant step up in competition. Cincinnati would need him to bring in a strong defensive coordinator.

There's also no guarantee he'd leave Texas State, where he's under contract through 2031.

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But I would much rather see Cincinnati take a chance on a young coach who has proven he can build something than continue accepting mediocrity.

Cincinnati Should Expect More

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody is suggesting Cincinnati should be competing for a national championship every season. The Big 12 is a difficult conference, and the Bearcats don't have unlimited resources.

But this is also a program that went to the College Football Playoff in 2021. We've seen what Cincinnati football can become with the right leadership.

And while Satterfield had some respectable stretches, the overall results simply weren't good enough.

A 2-14 record in November and continued struggles against quality Big 12 opponents shouldn't be acceptable in Year 4.

The Bearcats need someone who can recruit, develop talent, raise money and put his players in positions to succeed. When the talent isn't good enough, it's the coaching staff's responsibility to find ways to close that gap.

Kinne has already shown he can do that at two different programs.

Would he be a guaranteed success at Cincinnati? Of course not. There are no guarantees when hiring a head coach.

Kinne is the exact type of candidate to pursue.

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