Scott Satterfield Discusses Opening Spring Practice Session For Cincinnati Bearcats Football

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team had its first 2026 spring practice on Monday as plenty of new faces got onthe field and played together for the first time.

Head coach Scott Satterfield is ready to get some good work in this week and then assess the opening week tape across next week's spring break for the whole UC student body.

"There's gonna be some good battles. You got some new players in there. JC French coming in from Georgia Southern," Satterfield said last week on the From The 513 Podcast. "Very experienced player. Can really spin the football. Think he's got a great release, great deep ball thrower. Obviously, he's got a different skill set than Brendan (Sorsby) had in the last couple of years. So we'll have to do some different things in that regard. And I think Samaj (Jones) is another year in the system for him. I think he's ready to take that next step as well. This will be big for him, competing this spring as well as in the summer, and getting ready to go to the fall.

"I do think Samaj will have a great opportunity to play next fall, you know. And JC, I think, will have a great opportunity as well. So we'll see where they're at. Liam's (O'Brien) coming in, had a good career so far. And for him to come in at this level, he brings a great deal of experience, as well as leadership ability. He's a very smart guy, and so I think it's a good room, good competitive room."

Satterfield met with the media after Day 1 on Monday.

Check out his full comments below:

