Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Three-Star 2027 Trench Weapon And More

CINCINNATI — The offseason is in full force for Cincinnati Bearcats Football as the program prepares for spring football to start next week.

"Unique time in college football. If you need some help, you go out in the portal, you try to find some guys with certain skill sets," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said on From The 513 this week. "I think when you think about running back, we went out and got some guys, we think have some good speed. We got some bigger guys. They can pound it if you need to, because you want some different tools in the pool shed, we don't want everybody look the same."

It brings us to our latest Recruiting Roundup, starting with an offer for three-star 2027 defensive tackle Jayden Agberodiola out of Rockvale (Tennessee).

According to 247Sports, he is ranked 465th nationally and 58th among defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

The 340-pound mauler holds 13 offers from schools like Arkansas and Georgia. Check out his highlights below.

Another offer went out to unranked 2027 defensive tackle Jeremiah Beverley out of Hillcrest (Alabama).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds six offers from schools like South Alabama and Wake Forest.

Check out his highlights here.

We move to an unranked offer for 2027 defensive tackle Wesley Gover out of Thompson (Alabama).

Gover holds 16 offers from schools like Baylor and Arkansas. Check out his highlights here.

We close the latest roundup with an offer for 2027 Hudson Area (Michigan) offensive tackle Koen Hinzman.

He is not ranked on a major service and holds 10 offers from schools like Houston and Arkansas.

Check out his highlights below.

After a great conversation with Coach Cardwell I am blessed to receive my 10th Division 1 offer from the University of Cincinnati @AllenTrieu @C_Robinson247 @JTThomas60 pic.twitter.com/v4ErjoOrYk — Koen Hinzman (@KoenH54) March 5, 2026

Koen Hinzman T/DE



Class of 2027



6,7 285



Full season highlights



Hudson Tigers 13-1



Accolades: LCAA Champs, Districts Champs, Regional champs, State runner up, First team All LCAA Tackle, First Team All LCAA DE, First team all Region DE



HUDL: https://t.co/OqQTT804dm… pic.twitter.com/sYJUuzQxCb — Koen Hinzman (@KoenH54) December 7, 2025

