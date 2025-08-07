Scott Satterfield Details Cincinnati's Ability to Add High-End Transfer Talent
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati brought in a wide range of football transfers throughout the offseason to fill key roles, especially at wide receiver, left tackle, and cornerback.
Head coach Scott Satterfield dove into how Cincinnati was able to sign 21 transfers for the 2025 season on the latest Let's Reign Podcast. A few were getting pursued by big schools, including new left tackle Joe Cotton (Michigan, Wisconsin, and Texas A&M all reportedly wanted him).
"We got great players here that we wanted to keep to be a part of this program. And so we took care of our guys and whatever we had left, we said, 'All right, here's what we got left. It's not unlimited, we know that. But then let's go out and get the right kind of guys.'" Satterfield told Dan Hoard. "And I think our recruiting department did a great job of identifying and then once we brought them in, allowing them to get with our players, so that they can understand what they'd be coming into and then get around us coaches.
"I thought we did a great job with that. We have some outstanding transfers that have come in here that will certainly help us. You don't really know what you're getting until you get on the field. We're very pleased with what we got, I think high-character guys that work hard and care about where we're at with this program, to get us to be very competitive in the Big 12. There are a lot of positions too, some of them, the whole position. We got a whole new room of wide receivers. Came from a lot of different places and a lot of different levels. It doesn't have to be the player coming from a Power Four school, can come from an FCS school and still be a great player, and I think we've got a little bit of everything."
Wide receiver is basically a full turnover this fall, with only Joe Royer returning among Cincinnati's top four yardage players in the passing game last season.
The heartbeat of the team returned to spur faster growth in Brendan Sorsby, Royer, Gavin Gerhardt, and Dontay Corleone. It's an intriguing mix of old and new talents coming together amidst the most promising winning environment of the Satterfield era.
