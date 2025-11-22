BYU vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
The biggest game in the Big 12 this week will take place at Nippert Stadium. No. 12 BYU will visit No. 25 Cincinnati as a 2.5-point road favorite. The Cougars rebounded from their loss to No. 6 Texas Tech with a blowout win against TCU, but the Bearcats might not be easy to knock off.
The Cougars’ offense was stagnant against the Red Raiders and scored a season-low seven points in a windy battle. IThey found their legs again against the Horned Frogs thanks to Bear Bachmeier’s resurgent performance. The freshman quarterback will have to make the most of his dual-threat abilities against a Bearcats team that’s not too far behind in the conference standings.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
BYU vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: -2.5 (-110)
- Cincinnati: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: -122
- Cincinnati: +102
Total: 54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
BYU vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- BYU Record: 9-1
- Cincinnati Record: 7-3
BYU vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch
BYU
Bear Bachmeier: Bachmeier’s wide skill set has helped him amass 479 rushing yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with his 14 passing touchdowns. He’s contributed to at least two touchdowns in all but two games this season and is often instrumental in finishing drives. He’s only failed to run for a touchdown in one of the five road games he’s appeared in this season, so you should expect him to use his legs in the red zone.
Cincinnati
Brendan Sorsby: Bachmeier isn’t the only dual-threat quarterback in this game. Sorsby has thrown for more touchdowns (22) and has nearly as many rushing touchdowns (9) as Bachmeier. Sorbsy has thrown three of the four picks he has on the year in his last two games, so he’ll have to tighten up in this matchup, especially against a BYU defense that’s tied for first in the Big 12 with 14 interceptions.
BYU vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
BYU is 7-3 against the spread this year and has covered four times in its previous five games. Cincinnati is a respectable 6-4 against the spread, but Sorsby’s recent struggles have contributed to Bearcats losing and failing to cover in back-to-back contests.
BYU and Cincinnati both have top-five Big 12 offenses, but the Cougars have a major edge on defense.
The Cougars rank fourth against the run and pass on defense in the Big 12 while the Bearcats are a middle-of-the-road team in both categories. Only Texas Tech and Arizona have given up fewer yards per game than BYU in the conference. The Cougars can use their defense to win this matchup.
PICK: BYU Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
