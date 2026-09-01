Scott Satterfield Dives Into D'Angelo Hutchinson Addition, Week 1 Matchup Against Boston College

Cincinnati football is in the thick of its first game week of the 2026 season. Head coach Scott Satterfield and several others met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and the big topic was their newest addition to the roster: Safety D'Angelo Hutchinson.

Satterfield dove into the process of adding Hutchinson. Cincinnati is fully healthy outside of the season-ending injury to Ty Goodwill. Satterfield is excited about the depth and experience he can provide.

"We'll see on Hutch. We'll see where we're at with it this week," Satterfield said. "He just got here, so he's still trying to learn a lot of things. So we'll see how that pans out. But I think as healthy as you can be, I think headed into Week 1. ... There's a lot of positions he can play for us ... As soon as he can learn the coverages we will get him in the rotation."

The Bearcats are rolling a pretty new-look defense out against a Power Conference opponent this weekend.

It's one of the easier power tests one could ask for in Boston College. The Eagles are projected to be the worst team in the ACC, and Cincinnati is a heavy -310 betting favorite to win the game as of this writing.

"Especially early in the season, like first game, second game, you spend so much more time looking at yourself and creating a standard that you want the guys to play at offensively, defensively, special teams, and we have to live up to that standard on a daily basis," Satterfield said about the unknown matchup. "Hope that's good enough once you get out on the field. But it's a little bit aggravating, I think, especially the first game where you play a team that doesn't have any film.

"You'd love to sit there and just watch all Boston College and see everybody on that film that's going to be playing out here Saturday, and that's just not the case when you're playing the first game."

New quarterback JC French IV is ready to attack this challenge and play his first game in the Red & Black.

"The vibes are high. I think we're all really excited to get out in Nippert. Especially me--my first time. Really excited to see the fans show out and get the win this first week," French noted.

Cincinnati kicks off the contest at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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