Scott Satterfield Updates Bearcats Star Injuries As Search For Road Success Continues

The Bearcats have to overcome their road football woes this season, or they very well may start 4-0 and finish without a bowl appearance. Head coach Scott Satterfield and more spoke to the media on Tuesday and dove into the 0-3 road record so far this season.

Cincinnati has the Saturday bout in Ames, Iowa, and a final game road trip to face BYU, along with Colorado coming to town next week. Satterfield is 6-12 on the road at UC and needs one more win to crack a bowl.

"Obviously, you got to make a few more plays," Satterfield said about the road loss to Houston. "I was frustrated in that game. Our offense played really well. I think we dropped a couple of passes ... You got to put that one to bed, and you got to move on to Iowa State. I mean, another road trip going to play a team that's very similar to us."

The Bearcats have faced by far the toughest schedule of the Satterfield era, but this program still needs to at least be making a bowl every season (3.58 SOS rating this season, 2024 next toughest at 3.05).

Satterfield did drop an update on injured wide receiver JV Gibson, who went to the hospital during Saturday's 31-24 loss to Houston with a head injury.

He returned home with the team and is recovering well. Gibson's the team's most impactful wide receiver, with 50 catches for 436 yards and three scores this season (team-leading 0.55 EPA/play when he touches the ball, min. 25 targets).

Cincinnati's top rusher by EPA, Cole Tabb, got an injury update as well.

"Cole's doing much better," Satterfield said. "He participated yesterday in our walk-through, so I feel good about him. JV is still not out of the woods yet. He'll be day-to-day. But I mean, he's doing a lot better than he was Saturday night. It's still going to take a little bit more time for him. But so we'll know more about JV probably by tomorrow and Wednesday.



"Taran (Tyo) is trending in the right direction for this week. Hopefully, he'll be back. Participated yesterday in the practice. (Josh) Hough's getting better and better. I think he only had two snaps in the game Saturday, but he is continuing to get better. Simeon's (Coleman) a guy who's close as well. I think he's trending in the right direction. So I think probably the biggest question mark will be JV at this point for the team."

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cincinnati is a neck-and-neck team with ISU. ESPN's FPI gives UC a 48.5% chance to beat the 4-5 Cyclones.

They kick off the game at noon ET on TNT.

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