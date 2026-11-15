1 Winner and 3 Losers From the Bearcats' Embarrassing Loss to Iowa State

The Cincinnati Bearcats have now won just one of their last six games, following a 41-13 defeat at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones this weekend. Saturday’s emphatic loss at the hands of the Cyclones now pushes the Bearcats’ record to 5-5 overall, including 2-5 inside the Big 12, cementing them as third from the bottom in the conference.

Loser: Scoring Defense

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last six games, the Bearcats have allowed an average of 37.3 points per outing, with an offense that is only throwing for 7.8 yards per attempt under JC French IV. Expecting to keep pace with this leaky defense is never going to get you far.

Winner: Cole Tabb Does It Again

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without the junior running back, the Bearcats would be in a world of hurt (like they aren’t in one already). Tabb finished the day with another mind-boggling stat line of 165 yards across just 16 carries. Through the air, Tabb added another 70 yards on eight receptions from nine targets.



As of publication, Cincinnati’s offense ranks 15th-best in the nation in rush yards per game at 205.8. Tabb is currently accounting for 97.7 of those yards per game.

Loser: Third downs…Again

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive tackle Max Baloun (97) and Iowa State Cyclones defensive tackle Jace Gilbert (55) force a fumble on Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like a recurring prompt. Scott Satterfield’s team was limited to a 20% third-down conversion rate, 16% lower than what Iowa State allows per game on a given day. While there is plenty of blame that deserves to go around the defense, the Bearcats’ average third-down distance to go was 3.9 yards, not an outrageous ask by any means.

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Loser: Not Being Able To Stop The Bleed

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Cyclones’ opening 27 plays, Jimmy Rogers’ side scored 31 points off of four touchdowns and one field goal. Three of those touchdowns were scored in a matter of 11 plays over 285 yards.

Final Thoughts

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much went well on either side of the ball once again for the Bearcats.

Iowa State allows an average of 29.2 points allowed per game, good for 97th-best in the country, which makes it hard to excuse 13 points from a Cincinnati offense whose 401 yards went to waste.

On defense, the Bearcats allowed 551 yards, compiling another example of the Bearcats putting together another uncompetitive game of football that explains a now-.500 record.

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