Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone, Other Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injuries Entering Week 3
CINCINNATI — UC football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and gave the latest on Cincinnati's injuries entering what should be the biggest winning margin number of the season against FCS Northwestern State.
Dontay Corleone is on the mend from an ankle/foot injury he sustained early in the game against Bowling Green. Logan Wilson also warmed up on Saturday but didn't play due to an upper-body injury.
"Dontay, lower half injury, probably going to be out for a couple of weeks, and then it'll be week to week. We'll see how he's feeling by the Kansas week. So I think certainly he'll miss this game, but there's optimism that he'll be back here in the next few weeks, and so we'll see where we're at with that. Logan [Wilson] will be back this week.
"He was a 50-50 guy Saturday. Could he go or not? It was close. Ended up not going, which is a positive for Daniel James. Guy like that, to get a lot of reps. I think he maybe had 56 reps in the game, so that was good to get him his first start, and to let him get some good, good reps out there. Played solid, but yeah, to get Logan back, you know, obviously helps us, gives us more depth there at the corner position."
Cincinnati's defense will be thinner on Saturday, but that shouldn't matter against a team that's now forfeited six times since the start of the 2022 season. UC will miss Corleone's impact up the middle of the defense (third-highest PFF grade on defense so far, 78.3 overall).
This is about as close as it gets to a preseason game in college football, except it counts and Cincinnati still needs to execute even if a ton of players end up getting playing time.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and then Cincinnati has its first bye week of the season before traveling to face Kansas on Sept. 27.
