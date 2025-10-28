Scott Satterfield Updates Evan Pryor's Injury Status, Frames Huge Battle Against No. 24 Utah This Weekend
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield stepped to the podium on Tuesday to kick off a massive week ahead for the 7-1 Bearcats football team. UC is trying to stay atop the Big 12 standings with an upset road win over the Utah Utes.
They may not have electric running back Evan Pryor in the fold for the game after he got hurt in the second half of Saturday's 41-20 win over Baylor. Satterfield said he will be listed as out on the initial injury report.
On the flip side, all signs point to Utah getting starting quarterback Devon Dampier back this week.
"No, not yet. I think he'll be listed probably as out as we head to tomorrow," Satterfield said on Tuesday. "You know, obviously, the first time you got to release that, so we'll see how he is and how he continues to progress throughout the week."
Cincinnati is now a 9.5-point betting underdog in the game and may have to rely on a running back committee against one of the better run defenses in the country (30th in EPA/rush allowed this season.
"This year, they have an outstanding offense, and they're able to run the football," Satterfield said about the Utes. "They keep a lot of pressure on the defense. And you know, I think obviously it'll be a tough challenge for us, you know. But we're looking forward to it. We're excited about it, you know. And got to have a great week of practice."
The game kicks off on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
