Scott Satterfield Updates Bearcats Quarterback Situation, Player Opt Out Strategy As Liberty Bowl Practices Heat Up

CINCINNATI — UC head football coach Scott Satterfield had plenty to discuss on Monday as his team wrapped another Liberty Bowl practice before the game on Jan. 2.

The betting line has moved heavily against Satterfield's team in the matchup against Navy (from one-point favorites to four-point underdogs) for one big reason: player opt-outs.

Cincinnati has already had a few starters make it clear they won't be suiting up in the game, inlcuding quarterback Brendan Sorsby, leaving the starting role to Brady Lichtenberg, while Samaj Jones will also play.

"Over the last couple weeks, since our season is over just talking over with his family and trying to decide on what is best for his future, obviously, as all the guys throughout the country are doing that now," Satterfield said about Sorsby. "Whether it was pursue the NFL, which he's gotten a lot of great feedback. And then also he's had a really good year, and he's gotten reached out to by a lot of schools.

"And so that's the nature of the college football world that we're living in right now. Appreciate everything he's done for us and this program, had an outstanding year, I think, one touchdown shy of the school record for touchdowns. Obviously, played at a high level this year. Otherwise he would not be sought after like he is in the NFL."

Satterfield ultimately gave a long answer on being able to afford Sorsby's talents, before concluding "probably not" on being able to afford him.

UC will have a lot of key players out of the game for one reason or another. Satterfield discussed that and more on Monday, stating Cincinnati won't know exactly who is playing in the Liberty Bowl until the week of the game.

Cincinnati has a few more weeks before playing in one of the final bowls of the season on Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET in Memphis, Tennessee. Check out the full comments from Satterfield below:

