Star Cincinnati Defender Speaks On The Newest Defensive Coordinator

Redshirt senior Antwan Peek Jr. is Cincinnati through and through.

Not only has the safety-turned-STAR had family lineage that thrived with the Bearcats, as his father, Antwan Peek Sr. is a unanimous hero who went into the UC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023, but Peek himself has seen a meteoric rise.

Peek wasn’t welcomed with a red carpet when he enrolled with the Bearcats in June of 2022 just because of his father’s legacy. Instead, he had to battle as a walk-on and turn himself into a bona fide star who rose through the ranks in 2024 with 56 tackles and four forced fumbles.

The 2025 campaign was even greater as he finished Cincinnati’s 7-6 season with an 85 overall PFF grade, the highest of any Big 12 safety, totaling 59 tackles.

So if there is anyone on the Bearcats’ defense who can speak on the hiring of new defensive coordinator Nate Woody, it's Peek.

Peek Speaks Highly Of Woody’s Addition To The Program

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Antwan Peek Jr. (46) tackles UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Woody comes from Army, where, in three of his six years, the Black Knights ranked inside the top 15 in total defense, leading the nation in 2020.

“He definitely brings the same energy every single day…I definitely feel a different presence with him. He checks on every single position; he's walking around, when we're getting signals, he's making sure that everyone gets the signal. And he won't give the signal until everyone's looking at him,” starts Peek at the Big 12 Media Days.

“So, you know, that's definitely something that's unique, and something that we'll just have to ingrain into our lives, just everyone getting in their spots and looking at him. But Coach Woody's been great. I'm excited to continue working with him; this defense will be good.”

Last season, the Bearcats finished with the 110th-worst defense in the nation, as UC allowed an astounding 423.6 yards per game, which ranked outside the top 90 in both passing and rushing yards allowed.

In the five-game loss streak that ruined what was set up to be an exceptional season, Cincinnati allowed 181 points. To hopefully improve on last year’s defense, Woody and Co. reeled in 12 incoming transfers from the NCAA Transfer Portal in a class that finished No. 41 overall.

Woody had previously worked with head coach Scott Satterfield when Satterfield was at Appalachian State from 2013-17, where the pair went 41-21.

When speaking on the hire earlier this offseason, Satterfield stated, "I’m excited to announce Nate Woody as our defensive coordinator. I have known Nate since bringing him in 2013 to Appalachian State, where our defenses had tremendous success over several years. He has continued to coach outstanding, aggressive defenses at Army. He’s one of the best coordinators in the country. I’m pleased to welcome Nate and his family to Cincinnati."

Check out more from Peek here.

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