Bearcats Football Star Antwan Peek Jr. Notes 'All In' Roster Preparing For 2026 Fall Camp

It's Year 4 of the Scott Satterfield era in Cincinnati, and players from the first roster and newer names accompanied him to Big 12 Media Days this week in Texas.

Satterfield took over for the greatest coach in program history following Luke Fickell's exit after the 2022 season, and longtime safety-turned-edge rusher Antwan Peek Jr. has seen a huge shift in culture over that time.

On The Same Page

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Antwan Peek Jr. (46) tackles Navy Midshipmen fullback Alex Tecza (46) in the first quarter of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Navy Midshipmen, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He sees a fully bought-in group ready to attack fall camp with Satterfield at the end of this month.

"There were a lot of guys who were upset because Coach Fickell was gone," Peek said in a media scrum about the shift. "So I feel like that first year we struggled because not everyone was bought into the program, or for Satterfield, and I can see a big difference today than it was Day 1—everyone's bought-in. We got a bunch of transfers. They're all in. They understand what it means to be Bearcat, and they're just excited to be here. So I'm excited to see what they can do."

New quarterback JC French IV was just entering college football at Georgia Southern when that tumultuous season happened. He's clearly not making things go backwards on the leadership front.

French's teammates have praised his ability to ingratiate himself with the roster in such a short time. He gets to really prove why Cincinnati's talented staff believes in him when Boston College comes to town in the first week of September.

"Big thing for me when I first got there was to not come in there and be a big rah-rah guy. That's not who I am," French said "My big goal was to go in there and work really hard and earn the respect of my peers and teammates, and just let the work kind of talk for itself. As time progressed, I got more comfortable with the offense and the reps and all that. You can start to get that level of presence, and it's important when you're a quarterback to have that confidence. People can, you know, believe in you to lead an offense and a team into battle every week."

French has over 1,700 snaps of experience in the Sun Belt across the past three seasons. Plenty of trials by fire to lean on as the competition ramps up in a big way, facing one of the nation's 20 hardest schedules this season.

Check out the full comments from Peek and French here.

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