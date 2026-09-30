'Takes Time' - Rising Star UC OT Judea Milon Thriving in Starting Role For 4-0 Bearcats

Judea Milon has gone from an unknown quantity on the Bearcats' offensive line to one of the best right tackles in college football pretty quickly this season.

The fifth-year star has been playing every snap for Cincinnati in its 4-0 run so far and holds a strong 83.9 Pro Football Focus grade on 248 snaps. He's improved that grade in every game of the season so far.

All in all, Milon ranks fourth among all FBS offensive tackles in PFF grade (min. 170 snaps). He's been outstanding and will get on the NFL Draft radar with continued play like this.

Milon has allowed just one quarterback pressure all season at 6-4, 300 pounds.

"It just takes a little time, a lot of coaching, and then having the ability to be athletic," Milon told me about his pass-blocking growth. "I'm pretty sure I'm really athletic. Just accepting coaching throughout the years. Even when I was at JUCO, I had a really good coach, and he showed me the ways and changed up my sets. You know what I'm saying? Just doing that. Always having quick feet. It just takes a long time, man. Just takes practice. Keep practicing."

That pressure came last Saturday against Kansas State. Meanwhile, he and the whole offensive line have been mowing down in the run game (270 yards per game, seventh nationally).

"That is always the challenge every week that you go into," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about keeping that attack unlocked against Arizona. "The formations we can get into to figure out where we can free our backs up. If our backs are open in the field, we can make some plays. We have been able to do that. That will be the challenge again this week. I'm sure Arizona is looking at that to figure out how to counteract that.”

Check out more from Milon below as he and the Bearcats prepare for another important Big 12 matchup to try and stay undefeated:

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