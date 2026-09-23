'A True Blessing' - Bearcats DT Josh Hough Raising Level of Play Each Week For Cincinnati

Josh Hough is moving the trench needle for Cincinnati so far this season.

The interior mauler has played better and better each week for the Bearcats and is helping ease the sting of losing one of the greatest players in team history: Dontay Corleone.

He's fresh off a season-high 77.1 Pro Football Focus grade this week, which ranked third on the Bearcats' defense following their 35-31 comeback win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Hough had three tackles, a sack, and a near interception in the win.

"It's a true blessing to be able to come and fight for everybody that's been here in the past," Hough said about the performance to me after Tuesday's Bearcats practice. "Yeah, just like the atmosphere of the whole game is just beautiful. I love games like that."

Hough is a converted running back who stacked weight and learned all the new position tendencies he'd need to flip sides and get closer to the football.

He loves being able to hit all the time in this role.

"I would say just understanding the technique is a lot different, being from a two-point stance to a three-point, and just hitting all the time. It's more fun, though," Hough noted before touching on what it takes to learn a defensive system like Nate Woody's. "Yeah. So we all got a job, and when we do our job, then you're able to do more, like go chase the quarterback. But you do your job first. That's one of the main things that's important. We got to do our job first, and that's like the only thing for real. Got to make sure you know where everybody around you is going to beas well."

Cincinnati is hoping he can keep up this strong trajectory of improved play in each outing this season. The Bearcats are mostly facing teams in the upper half of the FBS here on out, so Hough needs to be ready.

Check out our full chat below:

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