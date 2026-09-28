Cincinnati Football vs Kansas State Winners And Losers From 2026 Matchup
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For the third consecutive season, the Cincinnati Bearcats opened Big 12 play with a win. This year’s edition came up against an undefeated Kansas State team in a 31-26 win. Saturday’s win pushed Scott Satterfield up to 4-0 to start the season, continuing a slow but steady campaign to crack the AP Top 25.
Today’s task is to comb over a few winners and losers from what was a proud Bearcat victory.
Winner: Complementary Offense
Not to go all coach-speak here, but JC French IV’s 39-yard touchdown would not have happened if there wasn’t tangible running proof prior to the play-action call. French only threw 14 times during the narrow win, but still found a nice 165-yard chunk out of the day.
On the rushing end of things, the Bearcats’ offense could do whatever it wanted, tallying 7.1 yards per carry and 271 yards total, confirming they are one of the top rushing teams the country has on show.
Loser: Still Slow Defensive Starts
The Bearcats fell to a 10-0 deficit and held that disadvantage for well into the second quarter before French found his sole passing score of the game. This follows the same pattern seen in last week’s win against Miami (OH) where Cincinnati entered the half down 28-7.
You could make the argument that UC has both a better coaching staff and roster then both the RedHawks and Wildcats, but if the Bearcats keep falling down by two scores it will bite them sooner or later.
Winner: Taking Advantage Of The Snaps
It is one thing to say the Cincinnati lost the possession battle 33:18 to 26:42. It is another to say they totaled 29 less plays than the Wildcats.
While the offense wasn’t perfect, the Bearcats totaled a stellar 8.5 yards per play and only finished 11 yards of total offense behind Kansas State.
Final Thoughts
Cincinnati continues to find a way to get it done. No one is ever going to sneer at a 4-0 start. The only thing maybe keeping fans from fully buying in is that just last season, Satterfield started 7-1 and reached as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll, before crashing for the remainder of the season.
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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10