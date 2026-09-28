Cincinnati Football vs Kansas State Winners And Losers From 2026 Matchup

For the third consecutive season, the Cincinnati Bearcats opened Big 12 play with a win. This year’s edition came up against an undefeated Kansas State team in a 31-26 win. Saturday’s win pushed Scott Satterfield up to 4-0 to start the season, continuing a slow but steady campaign to crack the AP Top 25.

Today’s task is to comb over a few winners and losers from what was a proud Bearcat victory.

Winner: Complementary Offense

Sep 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) reacts on the field during a stop in playagainst the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to go all coach-speak here, but JC French IV’s 39-yard touchdown would not have happened if there wasn’t tangible running proof prior to the play-action call. French only threw 14 times during the narrow win, but still found a nice 165-yard chunk out of the day.

On the rushing end of things, the Bearcats’ offense could do whatever it wanted, tallying 7.1 yards per carry and 271 yards total, confirming they are one of the top rushing teams the country has on show.

Loser: Still Slow Defensive Starts

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Scoop Smith (24) makes a catch and is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. (3) and cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats fell to a 10-0 deficit and held that disadvantage for well into the second quarter before French found his sole passing score of the game. This follows the same pattern seen in last week’s win against Miami (OH) where Cincinnati entered the half down 28-7.

You could make the argument that UC has both a better coaching staff and roster then both the RedHawks and Wildcats, but if the Bearcats keep falling down by two scores it will bite them sooner or later.

Winner: Taking Advantage Of The Snaps

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Malachi Henry (9) catches a touchdown pass as Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Kaleb Patterson (7) chases him in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is one thing to say the Cincinnati lost the possession battle 33:18 to 26:42. It is another to say they totaled 29 less plays than the Wildcats.

While the offense wasn’t perfect, the Bearcats totaled a stellar 8.5 yards per play and only finished 11 yards of total offense behind Kansas State.

Final Thoughts

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield runs onto the field with the rest of the team before the football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami RedHawks at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati continues to find a way to get it done. No one is ever going to sneer at a 4-0 start. The only thing maybe keeping fans from fully buying in is that just last season, Satterfield started 7-1 and reached as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll, before crashing for the remainder of the season.

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