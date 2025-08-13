Big 12 Announces Change to Student-Athlete Status Reporting Before Games
CINCINNATI — A cool change is coming to Big 12 basketball and football games this coming season. Programs are now required to give availability reports before games when it comes to injuries or other absences.
The designations apply to football, plus men's and women's basketball.
"Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Big 12 Conference will publicly provide player availability reports for all Conference games in football, men's basketball, and women's basketball," A press release stated. "Approved by all member institutions, the policy will include updates in the days leading up to each game, as well as a final report 90 minutes prior to kickoff or tip-off.
"Big 12 football programs will be required to submit daily reports beginning three days before each game. Men's and women's basketball teams will update their availability reports the night before each contest. All reports will be housed exclusively at Big12Sports.com. For football, student-athletes must be designated as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out. Basketball designations will include available, game-time decision, or out."
It's a nice way to lift the veil and even playing fields with these sports trending more and more towards professional structures.
Injury news previously came by way of outside reporting, but it is moving more in-house and for the public across the league's biggest sports.
