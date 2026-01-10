CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats secured two more transfers on Friday. Central Arkansas wide receiver Malachi Henry committed to UC.

Henry had 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bears. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Bearcats also secured a commitment from James Minor III. Minor played for West Virginia State. He's a Cincinnati native and attended Winton Woods High School. He won an Ohio State Championship with the Warriors in 2021.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," head coach Scott Satterfield said after Cincinnati's loss to Navy in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

The Bearcats continue to bolster their offense in the portal. They added multiple pieces this week, including former Kent State star Cade Wolford.

Wolford plays both running back and wide receiver. The four-star transfer had 509 yards receiving and seven TDs on 26.8 yards per catch this year.

He is 247Sports's No. 120 overall player in the portal (32nd-best wide receiver) and also added 12 carries for 96 yards and one score across 220 offensive snaps (80.3 Pro Football Focus grade). The 5-10, 190-pound multi-use option is more of a receiver than a running back, logging snaps all over.

All in all, Wolford had 30 in the backfield, 165 in the slot, and 24 out wide as a freshman in the Mid-American Conference. UC is building out a basically all-new wide receiver unit, and Wolford may be the most dynamic piece of the offense next season.

He is from Jackson High School in Southeast, Ohio and is sticking in the Buckeye State.

Satterfield and the Bearcats are hoping to rebound after losing plenty of significant pieces in the transfer portal, including quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below that features Head Men's Basketball Coach Wes Miller:

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Listen On Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Listen On Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

Watch On YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk