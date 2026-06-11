2027 Cornerback Committing to Cincinnati Bearcats Football, 12th Addition This Cycle

Cincinnati banked a 12th commitment in the Class of 2027 on Wednesday to keep the summer recruiting train rolling on the football front. Unranked Blessed Trinity Catholic cornerback Noah Willis is heading to Cincinnati for his college ball.

He is not ranked on a major service but does hold 24 offers from schools like BYU, Michigan State, Wake Forest, and Kansas State.

The 6-foot, 170-pound talent is the fourth defensive back to commit to Cincinnati in the 2027 cycle. Willis brings Cincinnati to 59th nationally on 247Sports' class rankings tally with 12 commitments.

He is joining a new-look defense next year that fans will start getting familiar with this fall. UC head coach Scott Satterfield discussed how the team is going to implement Nate Woody's 3-4 blitz scheme in an interview with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger this week.

"It's going good. I think it's slow. When you think about spring practice, there are 15 opportunities there, and Coach Woody, the staff, they're learning the new players and trying to figure out what they can do, can't do," Satterfield said. "As we go through the summer, we're starting to install back over and really just kind of repeating that, and then when we get to the fall camp, we'll do the same thing, kind of start over, reinstall that as well to be able to do a lot of different things. I think there's a lot of variety. You're going to be able to see different coverages, a lot of different blitz packages mixing things up.

"These Big 12 quarterbacks are so talented nowadays that you just can't fit the same defense. You got to be able to mix it up against those guys, but one thing I think that stands out defensively is we did get a lot bigger at the back end with our DBs, both corners have great length and really good size, the safeties are very impressive with what they can do with their size."

Willis is surely hoping to make an early impact in Clifton when he arrives next January or June. Check out his highlights here.

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