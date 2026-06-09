2027 Offensive Lineman Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Cincinnati Bearcats football earned an 11th commitment in the Class of 2027 on Tuesday. Unranked North Gwinnett (Georgia) offensive lineman Joshua Jones is joining the crew after announcing the news on his social media profiles.

Jones is not ranked on a major service and held 12 offers from schools like Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, App State, Georgia State, and Colorado State before committing to Cincinnati.

The 6-3, 275-pound talent is the fourth offensive lineman to join Cincinnati's 2027 recruiting class and the second interior player to do so.

He enters the fold next year, while the current crop of Bearcats works hard to get ready for fall camp, kicking off in just a few weeks. Head coach Scott Satterfield chatted with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger this week about the latest with his program.

"I think number one, hiring Coach (Nate) Woody to run our defense," Satterfield said about what he's excited to work on during fall camp. "Veteran coach, who I was with at Appalachian State, had great success with him, and he's had a lot of success throughout his coaching career, so it's great to have him back. So I think really just honing down on what our defense is about, what kind of guys do we have, and what do they do well? How can we help them and put them in the right positions to make plays?

"As we all know, last year defensively we needed to improve, especially on the havoc plays, as far as getting to the quarterback, creating some sacks and tackles for loss, but more importantly, creating some turnovers. That's the things we're going to be focused on this camp, I think. Secondly, how well can the new quarterback, JC French, mesh with these wide receivers? I think they are probably two most important things that we need to be able to see. Feel good about our offensive line. We got a lot of veterans coming back, offensive line-wise and tight end-wise, excited about that, that piece of it. But just really just getting all these new guys and get them coached up."

Check out highlights from Jones here and his commitment post below:

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