Cincinnati Basketball Makes Top Eight Schools For Four-Star 2026 Talent Jalan Wingfield
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made the top eight schools for a highly coveted 2026 forward this week. Four-star talent Jalan Wingfield out of Tri-Cities (Georgia) has Cincinnati in his latest grouping.
According to 247Sports, Wingfield is the 106th-ranked player nationally and 16th-best power forward overall. He is the son of former Cincinnati player Dontonio Wingfield. Wingfield played for the Bearcats in the early 90s and averaged 16.0 points per game in 1993-94 while leading the team with nine rebounds per game. He also played four seasons in the NBA, with the Seattle Sonics and Portland Trail Blazers.
The 6-8, 225-pound talent held 16 total offers before telling On3's Joe Tipton his next list, including Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss.
Wingfield is a semi-traditional forward who has a bevy of post moves and a slick jump shot. He boasts a solid frame to hog rebounds at the next level. Cincinnati does not have a commitment in the 2026 class, which is the first to have general manager Corey Evans giving input. The first could be dropping any day now across the back half of summer.
