Cincinnati Bearcats Football Loses Commitment From Three-Star 2027 Running Back

The Bearcats football program lost a commitment in the Class of 2027 on Monday. Running back Javarris Warner is de-committing from the team.

According to 247Sports, Warner is ranked 953rd nationally and originally committed to Cincinnati. He was one of the class's first commitments (second overall) in Oct. 2025, but he's looking elsewhere now.

Class Shrinks

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati is down to five commitments in the Class of 2027, and the class is ranked 46th overall on 247 Sports.

They have one quarterback, three offensive linemen, and one defensive tackle in the early days of this recruiting cycle. Those players will surely be keyed into the tough conference slate Cincinnati faces this fall.

The schedule difficulty is a big reason why Cincinnati holds the third-lowest odds on Fanduel Sportsbook to win the Big 12 (75-1), just ahead of Iowa State and Colorado.

"If you love Bearcats football, you need to be in Nippert Stadium in the fall, especially the month of September, we're gonna be playing here, all four games will be in the city, so plan on being there," head coach Scott Satterfield said after last weekend's Spring Showcase. "It's gonna be a more exciting brand of football. I think, particularly defensively, get after the quarterback a lot more, aggressive style of play. I feel like offensively, man, we're pleased where we are at. Offensively, we got a lot of weapons, a lot of new faces, but the offensive line is really coming on strong, which helps make the quarterback room play at a high level. So yeah, come out and see us and support your team. We got a tough schedule, and we need all the help we can get, for sure."

Cincinnati is wrapped up with on-field activities until July, when they will reconvene for fall camp.

Cincinnati has over 20 transfers working their way into the depth chart and will likely be led by quarterback JC French IV. He played very well throughout the spring and may be taking a jump from the palatable play level he displayed at Georgia Southern before transferring to UC.

Check out the announcement post from Warner on his change of heart:

First, I want to thank God for guiding me through this process. After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from the University of Cincinnati. I appreciate the coaching staff and everyone who supported me.



MY RECRUITMENT IS OPEN ! @TroupRecruitz @ChadSimmons_… pic.twitter.com/A2AE34INYx — Javarris "Jay" Warner (@JavarrisW112908) April 27, 2026

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