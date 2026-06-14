Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Two More 2027 Commitments From Weekend Additions

The recruiting train picked up some more football passengers for the Class of 2027 on Saturday evening. UC added commitments in the class from unranked 2027 safety Travis Miller and three-star 2027 edge rusher DeCaleb Green out of Donaldsville (Georgia). Miller attends Clinch County High School in Homerville, GA.

The unranked versatile defender held offers from Charlotte and Arkansas State before committing to the Bearcats. He also had looks from other schools at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

According to 247Sports, Green is the 1,411th-ranked player nationally and the 106th-best edge rusher.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound star held 10 offers from schools like South Alabama and Wake Forest before committing to Cincinnati. The commitments bring Cincinnati's class to 14 total commitments, and they did bump them up a bi on the ranking needle.

Scott Satterfield's team still sits at 56th nationally in the class rankings on 247Sports, up three spots from before the commitments. Satterfield's crew is trying to key into a new quarterback after Brendan Sorsby left for Texas Tech, and the Bearcats replaced him with Georgia Southern transfer JC French IV.

"Well, I love his experience," Satterfield said about French IV on ESPN 1530 this offseason. "Just a guy who's all-time leading passer in Georgia Southern history, where he just came from, so he's played a lot of ball, he plays with great poise. He may throw a great ball; he likes the ball to come off his hand like it's supposed to look, great spiral. He's very accurate, throws a great deep ball down the sideline, which is awesome when you wanna try and take shots.

"And there's a lot I like about him, I think he can run, he's not a blazer, but can move the sticks. But I love more than anything. He just, just his presence that's out there, and the guys have really gravitated toward him. They like being around him. I think he's a confident guy, but very humble, and I think they like that. And he's proven to be a great leader for us."

Check out highlights from Miller below and Green here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk