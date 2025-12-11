Cincinnati Bearcats Football Loses Second Key Talent Staffer To Promotion

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is losing a second key talent staffer to a promotion this offseason. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Chris Hummer, and Chad Brendel report UC director of player personnel Jack Griffith is taking the assistant general manager role on Matt Campbell's staff at Penn State.

Griffith was the lead man on Cincinnati's strong transfer portal operations during the whole Scott Satterfield era thus far. Griffith spent three seasons with the Bearcats, mainly helping fill the roster and managing the transfer portal. Griffith has also had stints with the New York Jets in the scouting room and at Ohio State as a program assistant.

It marks another strong staffer in the talent department to get a promotion this offseason, along with former assistant GM Carter Wilson. Cincinnati clearly did a great job making them a part of the initial rebuild, and now they have to keep that momentum rolling.

All eyes are on the Liberty Bowl preparation and transfer targets for the rest of this month.

"You're not going to be doing the same things that you did throughout the season when you're facing this offense," Satterfield said about Navy last week on the bowl conference call. "You've got to do some different things. When you're preparing for this type of team. Have to change some of your habits. So, we will be carrying that (player bowl prep player) evaluation all over into January and February as we head into spring practice. I'm certainly trying to get better defensively, trying to create more havoc."

They take on the Navy Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

