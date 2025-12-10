Cincinnati Bearcats Assistant General Manager Accepting South Florida GM Role

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats just saw one of their talent staffers get a big promotion in the sport. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reports that assistant football general manager Carter Wilson is taking the South Florida general manager position.

Carter Wilson joined Cincinnati as the director of scouting in 2023. He was promoted to assistant general manager in 2025 after two years of leading the scouting, identification, and recruiting efforts for all high school players for the Bearcats. He's a Florida graduate and has experience at UC, Louisville, and the Gators.

Wilson has been key to relationship building with top recruits, including four-star 2026 signee Lance Dawson.

"Obviously, we were able to circle the wagons," General Manager Zach Grant said about keeping Dawson in the class. "And a large credit to Coach Stewart and Coach Veidt, too, with his connections at Avon, making sure that we got to the right people when we needed to, and kind of harnessing that. And I'll say this about Lance, I know he ended as our highest-rated commit.

"But when we offered him, I don't even think he had a page. By the time he did, a bunch of other schools liked him, but that's the value of (recruiting staffer) Carter Wilson, when we evaluate that player and can tell him exactly what he needs to do to get an offer, that comes true, and he gets the offer, and then he's able to establish that trust with us before every other team. And we love Lance for Lance, it's not because he got ranked high; he earned that because of an incredible senior season, and we're happy for him to have the ranking, and obviously happy to have him."

Cincinnati should fill the open assistant GM role in the coming weeks.

