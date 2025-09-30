Four-Star 2026 Forward Places Cincinnati in Final Schools List, Announcing Commitment This Week
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is in the final mix for a four-star 2026 talent who is announcing his college home on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Four-star Long Island Lutheran (Florida) small forward Kayden Allen told 247Sports' Travis Branham he has Cincinnati in his final four schools, along with California, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss.
According to 247Sports, Allen is the 56th-best player in the class of 2026 and the 23rd-ranked small forward among all 2026 talents. He cut his list down again this week after doing so to a top-seven list in late July.
Cincinnati has been in on Allen since the ground floor. Wes Miller and his staff offered the talented 2026 forward back in 2022 during the early days of the coach's tenure.
He just transferred to a new high school after attending Grayson High School and Montverde Academy.
The 6-foot-6 small forward posted 8.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles in the 2024-25 season at one of the best high school programs in the country. Allen profiles as a potential solid building block for Wes Miller. We will find out if he's going to be a Bearcat on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk