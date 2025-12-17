Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Big Betting Favorites Against Alabama State in Season's Final Quad 4 Battle

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team is looking for a blowout win over the Alabama State Hornets tomorrow, and oddsmakers expect a big margin, favoring Cincinnati by 21 points with a total set at 143.5.

Cincinnati enters the contest at arguably the lowest point of the Wes Miller era, sitting at 6-4 straight up and 2-8 against the spread. That spread mark is tied with Utah for the worst in the Big 12 and ranks tied for 25th worst nationally.

Meanwhile, ASU is 3-7 straight up and a decent 5-4 against the spread.

Cincinnati has to start stacking wins soon, or they will be left with the same end-of-season path to making the NCAA Tournament as they have all decade: Winning the conference tournament.

Wes Miller is trying to get his team to rise from its 84-65 drubbing at the hands of Georgia on Saturday.

"Watch the first half when we didn't do that," Miller said about how he'll hammer home some of the good habits they showed early in the loss. "Watch the 16 minutes where we actually made good rim decisions, handled pressure well, executed well. And then go back and watch what it looks like when we don't do that. That's what we'll do."

The ASU game tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

