Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Basketball Nails Down Four-Star Visit
CINCINNATI — The recruiting trail popped a bit this week via a few newsworthy items in Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball and Football land.
We start with four-star 2026 forward Chris Washington Jr. out of Village Charter School (Florida) visiting Cincinnati on Sept. 12. Rivals' Joe Tipton broke the news.
The 6-7 talent held 20 other offers before cutting his list. That final group consists of Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, FAMU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Villanova.
According to 247Sports, Washington is the 27th-ranked player nationally and the 12th-best small forward.
He visited Cincinnati unofficially this past August and was offered shortly after.
Cincinnati hoops also offered four-star 2026 Archbishop Stepanac guard Jasiah Jervis recently.
According to 247Sports, Jervis is the 63rd-best player nationally and the 10th-best shooting guard.
He holds 18 offers from schools like Florida and Illinois at 6-4, 190 pounds.
We roll over to the gridiron where Cincinnati offered unranked 2927 defensive lineman Keysan Taylor out of Guilford (Illinois).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds two other offers from Wisconsin and Iowa at 6-4, 225 pounds.
Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered four-star 2027 edge rusher Jayce Brewer out of Franklin Central (Indiana).
According to 247Sports, Brewer is ranked 230th nationally and 26th among edge rushers.
He holds 22 offers from schools like Florida and Boston College at 6-5, 240 pounds.
Check out his highlights here.
Next, we have an unranked 2027 offer for Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) defensive tackle David Hill.
He is not ranked on a major service at 6-3, 270 pounds and holds six offers from schools like Eastern Michigan and Illinois.
Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for four-star 2027 defensive tackle Braden Parks out of Brother Rice (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Parks is the 307th-ranked player nationally and the 32nd-best defensive tackle.
He holds 35 offers from schools like Arkansas and Auburn.
Check out his highlights here.
