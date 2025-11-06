Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Talents in Football And Basketball
CINCINNATI — It's bye week time for Cincinnati Bearcats football, and basketball is off to a winning start in the 2025-26 season. It's the perfect time to do a Recruiting Roundup check-in with both programs.
We start with fresh interest in four-star 2026 basketball talent Marcus Johnson. The 6-foot-2 point guard out of Cleveland (Ohio) Garfield Heights was one of the earliest players to commit in the national class of 2026. He's now no longer with Ohio State, and UC is back with renewed interest after heavily recruiting him.
According to 247Sports, Johnson is ranked 47th nationally and fourth among point guards in the 2026 class.
He holds 14 offers from schools like Alabama and Georgia Tech.
We roll to an offer for three-star 2027 running back Qwantavious Wiggins out of Langston Hughes (Georgia).
He is currently committed to Florida International and is ranked 923rd nationally and 59th among running backs on 247Sports.
Wiggins holds 27 offers from schools like Florida State and Wisconsin.
Check out the 5-10, 195-pound talent's highlights here.
Next is a scheduled visit this month for three-star 2027 offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka out of Catholic Central (Michigan).
According to 247Sports, Eziuka is the 724th0-best player nationally and the 57th-ranked interior offensive lineman.
He is currently committed to Penn State and holds 14 offers. Check out the 6-3, 315-pound talent's highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered three-star 2027 offensive tackle Mason Halliman out of Lincoln-Way West (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Halliman is the 519th-ranked player nationally and the 46th-best offensive tackle.
The 6-5, 280-pound talent holds 10 offers from schools like Iowa and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
We close the roundup with a bang. Cincinnati offered four-star 2027 offensive tackle Dewey Young out of Kalamazoo Central (Michigan).
According to 247Sports, Young is the 122nd-ranked player nationally and the 11th-best offensive tackle.
Young holds 17 offers at 6-5, 285 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
