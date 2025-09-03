2026 Top Pitching Prospect Commits to Clemson Baseball
The Clemson Tigers’ Baseball program has seen a whirlwind of activity this offseason, especially in the recruiting department.
While the Tigers lost a handful of players to the transfer portal quickly after the 2025 season ended, they also reloaded by bringing in seven transfers and signing eight recruits in the Class of 2026.
He may not be officially signed to Clemson yet, but among the newest additions is a name that stands out for the future of the program: Blake Bryant, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher from Citizens Christian Academy in Douglas, Georgia who committed this past week.
His commitment gives Clemson a high-upside arm to build around as Aidan Knaak and other veteran pitchers transition into their later years.
Ranked as one of the top players and pitchers in his class, according to Perfect Game, he pairs a mid-90’s fastball with high-70s/low-80s secondary pitches like his go-to curveball and slider, already flashing showcase metrics that prove he’s different from most.
Bryant has long been a force on the diamond, earning a spot on his varsity team as a seventh grader and breaking into regular action the following year.
Over the course of his five-year high school career, Bryant has showcased remarkable consistency at the plate and on the mound. He owns a .371 batting average with 124 hits, 112 RBIs, 31 doubles, and an impressive 1.053 OPS. Still, his greatest impact has come from the mound, where in 45 appearances he’s compiled an 18–10 record with a 2.15 ERA, racking up 280 strikeouts while allowing just 59 earned runs.
Most recently, Bryant led his squad to the 2025 GIAA Class A Baseball State Championship with Citizen Christian Academy, their first since 2019.
With the numbers and accolades the highly-touted prospect holds, it’s no surprise that Bryant could draw serious attention from MLB scouts before he even steps foot on campus.
Clemson has seen this scenario before, whether it was high school commits such as Dillon Head and Dax Kilby, or even transfers like Ryan Wideman, the MLB has the power to change a recruiting class overnight.
Bryant’s rare blend of size, talent and polish makes him a legitimate candidate to hear his name called come draft day, leaving the Tigers hopeful he makes it to Tiger town.