SI

Nationals Make Surprising Move With High School Shortstop As No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

Blake Silverman

Eli Willits was selected by the Washington Nationals with the top pick in the MLB draft.
Eli Willits was selected by the Washington Nationals with the top pick in the MLB draft. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals selected shortstop Eli Willits out of Fort Cobb-Broxton high school in Fort Cobb, Okla. with the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft Sunday.

Willits, 17, was the fifth-ranked prospect and second-ranked position player per MLB Pipeline's rankings. He's a switch-hitter who can have plenty of long-term upside for the Nationals as they work to reset after their recent turnover with the firings of general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez. Previous assistant GM Mike DeBartolo took over as interim GM.

Willits committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma where his father, Reggie, coaches and his older brother, Jaxon, plays. As this year's top pick, Willits is unlikely to play for the Sooners per MLB.com.

As a top-ranked prospect and the youngest player in the class, it's not outrageous that the Nationals went for Willits at No. 1. However, the general consensus was that Washington would go for either LSU pitcher Kade Anderson or top-ranked prospect Ethan Holliday out of Stillwater (Okla.) HS. The Seattle Mariners took Anderson No. 3 and the Colorado Rockies, Holliday's dad Matt's old team, selected him with the fourth pick.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB