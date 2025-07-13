Nationals Make Surprising Move With High School Shortstop As No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft
The Washington Nationals selected shortstop Eli Willits out of Fort Cobb-Broxton high school in Fort Cobb, Okla. with the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft Sunday.
Willits, 17, was the fifth-ranked prospect and second-ranked position player per MLB Pipeline's rankings. He's a switch-hitter who can have plenty of long-term upside for the Nationals as they work to reset after their recent turnover with the firings of general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez. Previous assistant GM Mike DeBartolo took over as interim GM.
Willits committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma where his father, Reggie, coaches and his older brother, Jaxon, plays. As this year's top pick, Willits is unlikely to play for the Sooners per MLB.com.
As a top-ranked prospect and the youngest player in the class, it's not outrageous that the Nationals went for Willits at No. 1. However, the general consensus was that Washington would go for either LSU pitcher Kade Anderson or top-ranked prospect Ethan Holliday out of Stillwater (Okla.) HS. The Seattle Mariners took Anderson No. 3 and the Colorado Rockies, Holliday's dad Matt's old team, selected him with the fourth pick.