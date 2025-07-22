Mariners' Kade Anderson Admits He Didn't Know Where Seattle Was Before Being Drafted
Kade Anderson's beginning to his MLB career was a bit more unusual than most draft prospects, largely because he didn't know where the city he was drafted to was located.
Anderson was the third player taken off the board in this year's draft, getting selected by the Mariners. The LSU product was the first lefty and the second pitcher taken in the draft, and is heralded as one of the most exciting prospects in his class.
After growing up in Louisiana and playing his college ball for the Tigers, Anderson is already experiencing a bit of culture shock with the move out to the Pacific Northwest. In fact, the 21-year-old admitted to reporters that he wasn't even aware of where Seattle was when the Mariners drafted him.
"I knew, kind of, a little bit of where it was, but had to really make sure. It's really shocked me how nice it is here. Super excited to get to learn the area... excited to just venture. I got to go to the fish market and do all of the cool Seattle things and learn what Seattle's all about," said Anderson.
While the weather in Seattle has been beautiful this summer, hopefully Anderson doesn't become disillusioned about the volume of rain that's to come. Still, he seems to have been thoroughly enjoying his time in the Pacific Northwest and seemed plenty eager to learn about his new surroundings.
Anderson was dominant at LSU, recording a 3.18 ERA with 180 strikeouts and 35 walks in 119 innings. Now, he becomes the latest arm in a Mariners organization that already boasts a grade-A pitching staff.