ACC Coaches Pick Clemson to Finish in Bottom Half of Atlantic Division

Clemson baseball will have an opportunity to surpass expectations within its own conference in 2022.

Monte Lee and the Tigers were selected by the ACC baseball coaches to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division in the league's preseason poll, which was released Thursday. Clemson finished in that exact spot last year when the Tigers (25-27) didn't qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

It was the first losing campaign for the program since 1957. This year, Lee is looking for a rebound-type season with a star in Caden Grice, a freshman All-American in 2021, and an exciting young recruiting class.

Florida State was selected as the predicted ACC champion in the poll, with Virginia getting three, Notre Dame two and NC State one. The Seminoles are ranked first in the Atlantic and received 88 first-place votes. They're followed by NC State, Notre Dame and Louisville. Only Wake Forest and Boston College were picked behind Clemson.

In the Coastal Division, Georgia Tech received the most first-place votes with eight, followed by Virginia, Miami, Duke, UNC, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

The Tigers open up the 2022 season with a three-game series against Indiana beginning Feb. 18 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (8) - 88

2. NC State (1) - 76

3. Notre Dame (3) - 70

4. Louisville (2) - 64

5. Clemson - 43

6. Wake Forest - 35

7. Boston College - 16



Coastal Division

1. Georgia Tech (8) - 91

2. Virginia (5) - 77

3. Miami (1) - 71

4. Duke - 60

5. North Carolina - 44

6. Virginia Tech - 25

7. Pitt - 24

