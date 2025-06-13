High Stakes in Clemson, LSU’s Battle for Death Valley
Less than 100 days until college football returns, Clemson Tiger fans eagerly await the primetime showdown in their home opener against the LSU Tigers, hoping to show the nation where the real ‘Death Valley’ truly lies.
Whether college football fans argue about who the real USC is (it’s the Trojans), which college is WRU, or the rightful title owner of ‘Death Valley’, a match-up with the team you share that conversation with is an opportunity to settle the debate.
On Aug. 30, in a Tiger vs. Tiger matchup, both Clemson and LSU are looking to claim that title, finding out if ‘home field advantage’ is real.
Scheduled to be a night game at Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium, the atmosphere can be daunting, disrupting any opponents’ mentality while adding to the pressure of this high-stakes, anticipated matchup.
There will be more on the line than just the battle of Death Valley. The ACC vs. SEC intrigue is always on the line, and both Clemson and LSU enter the season with College Football Playoff hopes at No. 7 and No. 12, respectively, in ESPN’s Football Power Index.
It’s clear that head coach Dabo Swinney and LSU coach Brian Kelly are very familiar with each other.
Clemson Tiger fans may remember the phrase ‘BYOG’ –Bring Your Own Guts– a phrase that Swinney coined in 2015 after defeating Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame in a 24-22 rainy thriller.
A team having that same kind of resilience and mental toughness will define who walks away 1-0 that Saturday. Currently, Swinney holds a 3-1 record against Kelly, but Kelly has a new team and is focused on doing whatever it takes to win this season opener.
The last time Clemson and LSU faced off was in the 2020 National Championship during the Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence era. Having both successful seasons, LSU walked away with a 42-25 win, securing their fourth national title.
Since that game, neither team has returned to that caliber of stage and eagerly awaits to reclaim their spot.
That brings in quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is focused on putting Clemson back on the national stage. Currently sitting as a preseason top Heisman contender, Klubnik is the heart and soul of the Clemson Tigers.
Whether it’s his highly competitive spirit, strong arm, or speed on the ground, having a first-round playoff exit last year against his own home-state team (Texas) has only ignited a fire within him to get back where he left off and continue further on that CFP path.
Klubnik chose to return to Clemson solely to win a National Championship, and that starts with building up a resume with a win against LSU.
On the other sideline, Brian Kelly and his Tigers are also looking to establish a tone for their season. Finishing 8th in the SEC, Kelly had a sufficient 9-4 record overall last year.
However, Kelly is 0-3 at LSU in season openers and 2-6 against ranked opponents, opponents the last two seasons, but he is determined to change that to give his team a real shot at the College Football Playoff, saying, “We need to beat Clemson.”
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the No. 5 returning quarterback according to PFF, behind No. 1 Klubnik, looking to lead his offense and make a statement. LSU also has some powerful key offensive assets, including wide receiver Aaron Anderson, while picking up star transfer wide receivers Nic Anderson and Barian Brown.
A win against Swinney would only elevate momentum early and allow LSU to build the confidence needed to compete against top-tier SEC programs.
Whether it’s wanting revenge or making a statement, both programs need this first-game win to send a message to the rest of college football– and for themselves.