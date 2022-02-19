Anglin, Tigers Shut Out Indiana in Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — Thanks to Mack Anglin’s five hitless innings of work and two runs batted in from Cooper Ingle and Benjamin Blackwell, Clemson open the 2022 season with a 9-0 victory over Indiana Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

It was solid start to the season for a Clemson program that recorded its first losing season since 1957 in 2021.

Anglin was dominant on the mound for the Tigers in the first game of a three-game series this weekend. The righty had eight strikeouts and walked just two batters, while not allowing a hit.

While Anglin was controlling things on the mound for Clemson, the same could not be said for Indiana starter John-Biagio Modugno. He gave up five hits and three runs in the first inning and then allowed Blackwell to blast a bomb to left centerfield in the second inning.

The Hoosiers’ pitcher lasted just three innings officially, as he was charged with five earned runs that came off eight hits. Indiana pitching had eight walks, hit one hit batter and had had four wild pitches.

The Tigers (1-0) also added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, seventh and eighth innings. Clemson finished the game with nine hits. Clemson pitching allowed just three hits overall.

Caden Grice led the Tigers with three hits in five at-bats. He scored three times. Ingle finished the game with two hits.

Key Play: The Tigers had five singles in the first six at-bats in the bottom of the first inning. The barrage of singles allowed them to build a 3-0 lead. Clemson got RBI singles from Cooper Ingle, Chad Fairey and Blake Wright in the inning.

Player of the Game: Pitcher Mack Anglin threw a no-hitter in his five innings of work to earn the victory. The righty also struck out eight batters and had two putouts for the Tigers.

Coach’s decision: Clemson head coach Monte Lee decided to leave Anglin is the game through five innings. The Tigers’ ace threw 82 pitches in his five innings of work. In getting the win, the redshirt sophomore did not allow a hit. He struck out eight batters and had two walks.

Stat of the game: Transfer Benjamin Blackwell got a first-pitch home run to start his Clemson career. He hit the home run to left centerfield with one out in the second inning. Blackwell, who came to Clemson from Dayton, had two RBIs.

Injuries: Reserve pitcher Rob Hughes missed the game due to an arm injury. Outfielder Will Taylor is also out with a knee injury.

Up Next: Clemson and Indiana will play Game 2 at 3 p.m. on Saturday.