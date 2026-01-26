Clemson WR Tristan Smith Gets New Court Date In Eligibility Battle

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith’s pursuit of another year of collegiate eligibility has reached another chapter, as the court date for his lawsuit against the NCAA has been moved back for a second time.

In a post on his personal X account, Smith thanked fans for their support and announced that his case has been rescheduled for June 8.

"I just wanted to take some time to thank everyone that is supporting me throughout this whole process. I know without the support I’d probably wouldn’t even be here," Smith said. "My court date has been moved to June 8th. Even though that might seem a ways away God never says oops."

On Jan. 21, Smith announced that he would be suing the NCAA and seeking an injunction that would allow him to play a second season at Clemson, which would mark his fifth year of college football.

His request was initially filed as a temporary restraining order against the NCAA and was ultimately denied by a Pickens County, South Carolina, judge.

However, his application for a temporary injunction was originally set for a tentative hearing on Feb. 3., then moved to Mar. 31 before now being set for June 8.

The JUCO transfer originally filed a waiver with the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility in November, but the request was ultimately denied.

While the restraining order case was denied by judge Jessica Salvini, she expressed some concern with the NCAA's consistency in handling the case compared to others.

“The NCAA’s denial appears arbitrary and capricious, consistent with judicial findings in other districts,” Judge Jessica Salvini said. “This order is necessary because of the immediate need to allow Mr. Smith to join his team for practices and roster planning, to prevent irreparable harm to his college and professional football career, and to allow him to effectuate his NIL and revenue-sharing opportunities.”

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver caught 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown while starting four games and appearing in nine. His best game of the season came against Duke, when he hauled in six passes for 79 yards.

On Jan.4, he announced that he had retained sports business lawyer Darren Heitner to help in his pursuit.

Before working with Smith, Heitner represented several other college athletes in similar situations, including Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson, who spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College, the same school Smith attended before transferring to Southeast Missouri State.