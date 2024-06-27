Big Ten Freshman of Year Commits to Clemson Baseball
The Clemson Tigers picked up another commitment for its 2025 baseball team as Luke Gaffney announced his commitment on social media.
The former Purdue Boilermaker, who was a redshirt freshman last season, comes to the Tigers with three years of eligibility left.
The first baseman, after sitting out 2023, had an incredible first season with the Boilermakers, as he set six Purdue freshman records — hits, home runs, RBI, total bases, slugging percentage, runs scored. He also tied the program’s single-season record for runs with 62.
He slashed .349/.437/.628 with 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 65 RBI. He struck out only 34 times and walked 29 times.
The Danville, Ky., native was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-Big Ten. He was also named NCBWA Second Team Freshman All-American.
The Big Ten selected him freshman of the week five times.
Another young Big Ten star, Michigan infielder Collin Priest, committed to the Tigers earlier this summer. He was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection who slashed .279/.445/.578 with a Michigan freshman record 11 home runs. He also had 11 doubles, 29 runs and 30 RBI. The Mount Dora, Fla., product played as a true freshman last season.
Another transfer to commit to the Tigers was Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi.
Listi, who enters his fifth year of college baseball in 2025, batted .324 and earned second-team All-MVC honors, as he also scored 57 runs, slammed 14 doubles and drew 34 walks. He also hits by a pitch 25 times and had a .464 on-base percentage. He was at one time a Division III star at North Central College in Napierville, Ind.
Earlier this month, one of last year’s transfers, former Georgetown shortstop Andrew Cuifo, announced that he would return.
Cuifo played in 27 games for the Tigers, as he slashed .280/.378/.387 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBI. He also scored 19 runs.
He tore his ACL against Notre Dame, which ended his season. There was some thought that Cuifo might move on, given he had another year of eligibility.
The Tigers lost to Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals last weekend, as the Tigers fell short of a return to the College World Series.
Clemson went 44-16 this season and won the Atlantic Division title in the ACC. The Tigers were the No. 6 overall seed in the country and reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.