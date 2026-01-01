Clemson Tigers Lose Two Walk-Ons to Transfer Portal

Clemson Tigers cornerback Michael Mankaka entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, as first reported by 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer .

Clemson cornerback Michael Mankaka is entering the transfer portal



The 6-foot, 190-pound junior made 11 appearances in four seasons at Clemson. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Mankaka becomes the eighth player — and the second cornerback — to enter the transfer portal for the Tigers ahead of the Jan. 2 open date, looking for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Coming out of the 2022 class, Mankaka was unranked and decided to join Clemson as a walk-on at the wide receiver position. As a true freshman, he didn’t play at all, opting for a redshirt year to preserve his eligibility for the future.

In 2023, Mankaka made appearances on specials against Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic.

Ahead of 2024, the wide receiver room was only getting more crowded as Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore joined a group that already had Antonio Williams at the forefront. With this in mind, Mankaka decided to switch to the defensive back position — similar to Misun Kelley’s transition.

Following his switch, the 6-foot defensive back logged a career-high snap count in 2024, totaling 16 through three games. However, he would see just one snap against Furman this past season, which led him to enter the transfer portal.

Mankaka isn’t the only former walk-on seeking a fresh start, either.

Clemson quarterback Cade Trotter also announced on Wednesday that he will be entering his name in the transfer portal.

I am excited for what is ahead and ready to take the next step! Galatians 6:9

Trotter is the only quarterback to enter his name in the portal as of now, having spent the past season behind a crowded depth chart at his position and contributing on the scout team. He appeared in zero games and will keep four years of eligibility as he looks to find a new home.

Why does this matter?

One important distinction in Mankaka’s case is that he was a part of Clemson’s official 105-man roster, meaning his departure opens up a scholarship-eligible roster spot.

Trotter, on the other hand, was a designated walk-on who was grandfathered in under roster rules and did not count toward the 105-man limit.

As a result, Mankaka’s entry into the transfer portal increases Clemson’s available roster spots for incoming transfers from 13 to 14, which is a considerable deal based on the roster turnover the Tigers are already enduring.